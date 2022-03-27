Financial Advantage Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Financial Advantage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 450,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,535,000 after buying an additional 25,261 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,099,000 after buying an additional 29,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $208.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.58. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.37 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

