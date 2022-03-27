Financial Advantage Inc. Purchases 3,042 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 2.9% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMI opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

