Financial Advantage Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up 9.9% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,473,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $338.12 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.37 and its 200-day moving average is $385.22.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.