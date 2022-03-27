Financial Contrast: Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ecoark and Amplify Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $15.56 million 4.46 -$20.89 million ($0.80) -3.29 Amplify Energy $342.92 million 0.70 -$32.07 million ($0.84) -7.51

Ecoark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amplify Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecoark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ecoark and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $6.20, indicating a potential downside of 1.74%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Ecoark.

Profitability

This table compares Ecoark and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark -32.15% -30.50% -17.49% Amplify Energy -9.35% -91.96% 17.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Ecoark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ecoark has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 3.07, indicating that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Ecoark on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecoark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Amplify Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 121.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,417 gross producing wells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

