Financial Review: Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) and FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI)

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) and FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Omega Flex alerts:

This table compares Omega Flex and FGI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Flex 20.15% 47.75% 32.82% FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Omega Flex and FGI Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Flex 0 0 0 0 N/A FGI Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

FGI Industries has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 95.71%. Given FGI Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FGI Industries is more favorable than Omega Flex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Omega Flex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of FGI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Omega Flex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omega Flex and FGI Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Flex $130.01 million N/A $26.19 million $2.59 47.63 FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omega Flex has higher revenue and earnings than FGI Industries.

Summary

Omega Flex beats FGI Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Flex (Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities. The company sells its products under the TracPipe, CounterStrike, AutoSnap, AutoFlare, DoubleTrac, DEF-Trac, and MediTrac brand names. It serves various markets, including construction, manufacturing, transportation, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company sells its products through independent sales representatives, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and direct sales, as well as through its website. The company was formerly known as Tofle America, Inc. and changed its name to Omega Flex, Inc. in 1996. Omega Flex, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About FGI Industries (Get Rating)

FGI Industries Ltd. is a supplier of kitchen and bath products. The company’s product categories include sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. FGI Industries Ltd., is based in EAST HANOVER, N.J.

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.