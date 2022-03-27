Financial Review: Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI) and Its Rivals

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Willamette Valley Vineyards to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Willamette Valley Vineyards and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Willamette Valley Vineyards Competitors 275 1280 1449 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 99.31%. Given Willamette Valley Vineyards’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Willamette Valley Vineyards has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Willamette Valley Vineyards $27.32 million $3.39 million 37.58 Willamette Valley Vineyards Competitors $11.49 billion $1.92 billion -17.61

Willamette Valley Vineyards’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Willamette Valley Vineyards. Willamette Valley Vineyards is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Willamette Valley Vineyards has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willamette Valley Vineyards’ peers have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willamette Valley Vineyards 8.96% 8.27% 3.41% Willamette Valley Vineyards Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W. Bernau in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, OR.

