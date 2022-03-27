Financial Survey: Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) & Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN)

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) and Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and Qiagen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Qiagen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.02%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than Qiagen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Qiagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics -2,944.02% -67.03% -54.33% Qiagen 22.76% 20.58% 10.30%

Volatility and Risk

Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 3.56, meaning that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Qiagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics $4.36 million 22.32 -$128.33 million ($3.20) -0.71 Qiagen $2.25 billion 4.84 $512.60 million $2.21 21.72

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Aligos Therapeutics. Aligos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Qiagen beats Aligos Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aligos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company is also developing ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to decrease HBsAg levels; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-Ã agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. In addition, it is developing siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. The company has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting SARS-CoV-2; and research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Qiagen (Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Its bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. The firm automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D, and industrial applications, primarily forensics). The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

