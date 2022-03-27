Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp (NASDAQ:FEXDU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp (NASDAQ:FEXDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FEXDU remained flat at $$10.16 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,707. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,590,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 4th quarter valued at $9,707,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 4th quarter valued at $1,530,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 4th quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 4th quarter worth $510,000.

