First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Given New $900.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.19% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $16.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $19.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $20.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $20.83 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $22.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.20.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $686.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $763.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $817.07. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $641.30 and a 52 week high of $947.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 79.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider West Ludwig bought 150 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,823,000 after purchasing an additional 170,913 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,712,000 after acquiring an additional 132,283 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $83,387,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,513,000 after acquiring an additional 92,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,217,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

