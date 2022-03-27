First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FQVLF. Scotiabank raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of FQVLF stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,369. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.98.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

