First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.18% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3,173.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000.

FCTR stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $36.97.

