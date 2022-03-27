First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First United from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get First United alerts:

FUNC opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.82. First United has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 25.29%. Equities analysts predict that First United will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. First United’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in First United by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First United during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First United by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

About First United (Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.