Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.51. 1,882,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,830. The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.10.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

