Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.10. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.