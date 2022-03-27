FLC Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 44.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 33.0% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

NYSE O opened at $67.95 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $74.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day moving average of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

