Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fluor were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fluor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fluor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

FLR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,055. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.82. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

