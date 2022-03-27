Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.13 billion.

NYSE FL opened at $30.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.04. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Foot Locker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Foot Locker from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.28.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

