Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

NYSE FSM opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392,117 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,255 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,205,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 64,777 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,997,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after buying an additional 907,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,886 shares during the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

