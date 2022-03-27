FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Short Interest Up 113.3% in March

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FOXW stock remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,499. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXW. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 285,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 19,817 shares during the last quarter. Context Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 38,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology and/or telemedicine sector of the healthcare industry in North America.

