Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,311 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up 2.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,255,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNV traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $158.09. 428,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,129. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.02. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.23 and a fifty-two week high of $168.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $174.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

