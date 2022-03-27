Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$195.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a C$194.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$179.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 28,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$199.27, for a total transaction of C$5,590,171.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,577,745.58. Also, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at C$2,714,595.

Shares of FNV traded down C$1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$196.98. The company had a trading volume of 482,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,439. The firm has a market cap of C$37.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$184.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$177.26. The company has a quick ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$154.40 and a 52-week high of C$216.32.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.