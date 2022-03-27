Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FC. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.52 million, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

