Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the February 28th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 62,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. 117,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,086. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

