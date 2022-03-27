Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 675 ($8.89) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.19) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of FRAS opened at GBX 672.50 ($8.85) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 677.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 690.18. Frasers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 450.80 ($5.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 827 ($10.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

