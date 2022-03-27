Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s current price.

FRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.29.

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$15.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$7.14 and a 12 month high of C$15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.18.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

