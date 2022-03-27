Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Up 1,160.0% in March

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 1,160.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Freeman Gold stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. Freeman Gold has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

Freeman Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

