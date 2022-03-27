FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Purchased by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 97,226 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87.

