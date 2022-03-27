FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 1.02% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 164,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 32,015 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,375,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,692,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 95,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

