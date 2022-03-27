FundX Investment Group LLC Buys 2,542 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

FundX Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $157.94. 210,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.10. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $131.48 and a one year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

