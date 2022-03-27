FundX Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.24. 190,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,197. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.63 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

