FundX Investment Group LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.16. The stock had a trading volume of 395,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,372. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.24 and its 200 day moving average is $175.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $157.20 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

