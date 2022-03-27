Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) vs. NewHydrogen (NASDAQ:NEWH) Head-To-Head Survey

NewHydrogen (NASDAQ:NEWH – Get Rating) and Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get NewHydrogen alerts:

This table compares NewHydrogen and Fuwei Films’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewHydrogen N/A N/A -3,006.39% Fuwei Films 11.71% 17.22% 9.51%

NewHydrogen has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuwei Films has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NewHydrogen and Fuwei Films’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewHydrogen N/A N/A -$140.54 million N/A N/A Fuwei Films $51.61 million 0.43 $3.01 million $2.04 3.32

Fuwei Films has higher revenue and earnings than NewHydrogen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NewHydrogen and Fuwei Films, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewHydrogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuwei Films 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of NewHydrogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Fuwei Films shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of NewHydrogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fuwei Films beats NewHydrogen on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NewHydrogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

NewHydrogen, Inc. engages in developing clean energy technologies. It is involved in developing technologies to reduce or replace rare earth materials with inexpensive earth abundant materials in electrolyzers to help usher in a green hydrogen economy; and to increase the storage capacity, lower the cost, and extend the life of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as BioSolar, Inc. and changed its name to NewHydrogen, Inc. in April 2021. NewHydrogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

Fuwei Films Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries. The company was founded on August 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Weifang, China.

Receive News & Ratings for NewHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.