FY2022 Earnings Forecast for DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DiaSorin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $5.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.25.

DSRLF stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. DiaSorin has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $238.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.48 and its 200 day moving average is $179.36.

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

