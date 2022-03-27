FY2022 EPS Estimates for National Australia Bank Limited Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of National Australia Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Australia Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS:NABZY opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. National Australia Bank has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.02.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

