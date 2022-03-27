G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.85 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of GIII opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

