GameCredits Market Cap Hits $16.25 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0892 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $16.25 million and $74,947.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00282202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013320 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001403 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001456 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,155,621 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.