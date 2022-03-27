GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, initiated coverage on shares of GameSquare Esports in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$0.60 price objective on the stock.

GMSQF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,697. GameSquare Esports has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15.

GameSquare Esports Inc operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company bridges the gap between global brands and the large gaming and esports communities. It also provides consulting, influencer marketing and promotion, broadcast talent management, and other services. In addition, the company intends to acquire assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets.

