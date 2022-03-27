GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $26.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAN’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GAN. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities cut shares of GAN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAN has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

GAN stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $225.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.46. GAN has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. GAN’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GAN will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 284,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in GAN by 8.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

