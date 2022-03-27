GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Down 58.1% in March

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 506,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 937,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

JOB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 286,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,076. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.08. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.67.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GEE Group by 708.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of GEE Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 120,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised GEE Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

