Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 129.4% in March

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Geely Automobile stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $73.97.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Geely Automobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.