Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 129.4% in March

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Geely Automobile stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $73.97.
