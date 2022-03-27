General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up approximately 4.2% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in General Motors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 12.2% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in General Motors by 168.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 6.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $43.65. 10,351,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,266,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.18. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.