Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Short Interest Update

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GENH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. 215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905. Generation Hemp has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

Get Generation Hemp alerts:

About Generation Hemp (Get Rating)

Generation Hemp Inc engages in leasing industrial warehouse located in Denver, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Home Treasure Finders, Inc and changed its name to Generation Hemp Inc in August 2019. Generation Hemp Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.