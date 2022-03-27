Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Short Interest Update

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS GENH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. 215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905. Generation Hemp has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.
About Generation Hemp (Get Rating)
