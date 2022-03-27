Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Gentex worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,483 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Shares of GNTX opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Gentex’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

