Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.68

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.68 and traded as high as C$26.00. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$25.94, with a volume of 321,194 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.68.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 144.33%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

