Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of GBCI opened at $52.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.96. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $63.05.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

