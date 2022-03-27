Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Short Interest Update

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a growth of 143,800.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,785,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Technologies stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Global Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About Global Technologies (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Technologies (GTLL)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.