Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Up 159.1% in March

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,000 shares, an increase of 159.1% from the February 28th total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 929,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 139,934 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 3,014.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 371,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 359,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 69,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter.

POTX stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $16.48.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Cannabis ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

