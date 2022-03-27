Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the February 28th total of 608,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of BUG opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $35.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.
