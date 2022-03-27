Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the February 28th total of 608,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BUG opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,970 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,962,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 947,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,893,000 after acquiring an additional 76,054 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 819,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after acquiring an additional 169,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 518,130 shares during the last quarter.

