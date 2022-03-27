Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading 2.9% Higher

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.44. 25,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,715,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

