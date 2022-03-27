GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

GNNDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $391.50.

Shares of GNNDY stock opened at $138.47 on Thursday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $129.75 and a 12 month high of $286.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.4678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. GN Store Nord A/S’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

